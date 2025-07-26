BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Russia’s Zakharova says peace settlement in Ukraine has never been on ‘real agenda’ of the West

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2025 02:51pm

MOSCOW: Peace talks and a settlement in Ukraine have never been on the real agenda of the West, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, in her first comments on negotiations since Russian and Ukrainian officials held talks on Wednesday.

Russia says it has captured two villages in Ukraine

If the West wanted “real peace” in Ukraine, it would stop supplying Kyiv with weapons, Zakharova said in comments reported by TASS news agency. Earlier, in her weekly briefing on Thursday, she had declined to comment on the talks.

