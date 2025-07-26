PSB bars federations from competing in India without prior approval

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a fresh directive instructing all national sports federations to seek prior consultation and approval before participating in any sporting event held in India, citing prevailing security concerns.

The decision was taken during the 34th meeting of the PSB Board held on July 23, 2025, PSB spokesperson Khuram Shahzad PSB told Business Recorder.

A circular in this regard has also been issued, explicitly urging all national federations to strictly adhere to this directive.

“In view of the current security situation, no national federation shall make any commitment or agreement regarding participation in sports events in India without prior permission from PSB,” the circular reads.

The development comes amid debate that whether Pakistan hockey team should travel to India for Men’s Asia Cup Hockey tournament.

Earlier this month, media reports suggested that Pakistan will not travel to India for upcoming hockey tournaments over “security” concerns, potentially jeopardising their place in next year’s World Cup.

The nuclear-armed neighbours traded the worst violence in decades during a four-day conflict in May that killed 70 people.

Pakistan was due to participate in the Men’s Asia Cup for field hockey to be hosted by India in August and September, for which the federation had sought the government’s clearance.

“After the recent war the security and safety of our hockey players will be at risk,” said a sports ministry source, who asked not to be identified.

Pakistan will also not participate in the Junior World Cup in India in November, the source said.

In May, national hockey team captain Imad Shakeel Butt had also called for the relocation of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 from India, citing escalating political tensions between the two countries.

“The Asia Cup is crucial for us as it’s a World Cup qualifying event. Given the current political situation between Pakistan and India, we believe the venue should be reconsidered,” he said.