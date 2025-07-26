BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan says it’s close to US trade deal, Washington gives no timeline

  • Dar says US-Pakistan trade deal just days away
Reuters Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 10:17am
WASHINGTON: Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday the United States and Pakistan were “very close” to a trade deal that could come within days, but comments from the U.S. after Dar met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned no timeline.

“I think we are very close to finalizing a deal with US. Our teams have been here in Washington, discussing, having virtual meetings and a committee has been tasked by the prime minister to fine-tune now,” Dar said in a discussion at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

“It’s not going to be months, not even weeks, I would say (just) days,” he said.

Under US President Donald Trump, Washington has attempted to renegotiate trade agreements with many countries that he threatened with tariffs over what he calls unfair trade relations. Many economists dispute Trump’s characterization.

The US State Department and Pakistan’s foreign ministry, in separate statements after Rubio’s meeting with Dar, said the two stressed in their discussion the importance of expanding trade and ties in critical minerals and mining. A post by Rubio on X after the meeting and the State Department’s statement mentioned no timeline for finalizing a trade deal.

The Pakistan foreign ministry also said Dar “appreciated the pivotal role” of Trump and Rubio “in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India by facilitating a ceasefire.” The State Department statement did not mention India.

Reciprocal tariff: Pakistan officials to meet Trump administration, Bloomberg reports

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire he announced on social media on May 10 after Washington held talks with both sides. India disputes Trump’s claims that the ceasefire resulted from his intervention and trade threats.

India’s position is that New Delhi and Islamabad must resolve problems directly with no outside involvement.

