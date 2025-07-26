BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
David blasts fastest T20 ton for Australia in series win over West Indies

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2025 09:47am

Middle order batter Tim David smashed the fastest Twenty20 International century for Australia as they sealed a six-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third T20 on Friday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match series.

David hit 11 sixes and six fours to finish on unbeaten 102 off 37 deliveries, with Australia crushing the hosts with 23 balls to spare at Warner Park in Basseterre, Saint Kitts.

“I was just having a great time in the middle playing for Australia…I didn’t think I would get the opportunity to get a hundred for Australia so I’m stoked,” David said.

“The pitch was good and small boundaries so you have to back your strengths. Warner Park is a great place to bat and it was great to have experience here in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League).

“I’ve spent a lot of time working on power hitting but now I’m working on my shot selection.”

Put into bat after Australia won the toss, West Indies got off to a solid start helped by a 125-run opening stand between Shai Hope and Brandon King.

Mitchell Owen provided Australia with a much-needed breakthrough when he took out King, who had holed out to deep forward square, while Shimron Hetmyer (9), Sherfane Rutherford (12) and Rovman Powell (9) were all removed cheaply.

West Indies’ total was boosted by a fine unbeaten 102 off 57 balls by captain Hope as they posted 214-4.

Australia’s reply initially stuttered as they found themselves 61-3 in 5.5 overs, but David scored a sparkling ton to eclipse Josh Inglis’ record (43 balls) for fastest T20 century for Australia by six deliveries.

“I don’t think we had enough runs on the board. On a pitch like that with the dimension of the ground, we know it’s going to be hard to defend. I think we fell a few runs short and with the ball we needed to pick up more wickets,” Hope said.

“We’re very powerful strikers but we have to give credit to the Australian bowlers, they’ve bowled very well in the death overs.”

Australia had won the first T20 by three wickets and second by eight wickets.

“We’ve played well so far in the series. We’ve executed well with the ball and there are no words for that innings from Tim David. We’re giving guys opportunities in different roles. As a group we’ve played really good cricket,” Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said.

