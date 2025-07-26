BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-26

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday underscored the European Union’s status as one of Pakistan’s foremost trading partners and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), describing it as a mutually beneficial arrangement.

The prime minister, during a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka – who paid a farewell call as she concluded her diplomatic tenure – acknowledged her contributions to strengthening Pakistan-EU relations.

Extending his felicitations to Ambassador Kionka on the successful completion of her assignment, Sharif appreciated her efforts in enhancing Pakistan-EU relations.

GSP plus status: EU review puts Pakistan’s duty-free export to the test amid reforms push

He also acknowledged the European Union’s timely assistance during the devastating floods of 2022, and lauded the ambassador’s role in mobilising support.

The prime minister conveyed his warm regards to the EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, and expressed his desire to meet her in the near future to further deepen bilateral engagement.

The Interaction also included discussions on domestic political developments and the broader trajectory of Pakistan-EU relations.

Ambassador Kionka expressed her gratitude to the prime minister and the government for the support extended to her during her tenure.

She reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to advancing its partnership with Pakistan, and stated that she would continue to advocate for strong bilateral ties in her upcoming role in Brussels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

EU European Union floods PM Shehbaz Sharif GSP+ Dr Riina Kionka Pakistan EU relations

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories