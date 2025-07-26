Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday underscored the European Union’s status as one of Pakistan’s foremost trading partners and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), describing it as a mutually beneficial arrangement.

The prime minister, during a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka – who paid a farewell call as she concluded her diplomatic tenure – acknowledged her contributions to strengthening Pakistan-EU relations.

Extending his felicitations to Ambassador Kionka on the successful completion of her assignment, Sharif appreciated her efforts in enhancing Pakistan-EU relations.

He also acknowledged the European Union’s timely assistance during the devastating floods of 2022, and lauded the ambassador’s role in mobilising support.

The prime minister conveyed his warm regards to the EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, and expressed his desire to meet her in the near future to further deepen bilateral engagement.

The Interaction also included discussions on domestic political developments and the broader trajectory of Pakistan-EU relations.

Ambassador Kionka expressed her gratitude to the prime minister and the government for the support extended to her during her tenure.

She reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to advancing its partnership with Pakistan, and stated that she would continue to advocate for strong bilateral ties in her upcoming role in Brussels.

