Army chief secures renewed commitments from China

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, chief of army staff (COAS) of Pakistan, has successfully concluded a pivotal official visit to China, where he secured renewed commitments to deepen defence cooperation and strategic collaboration between the two nations.

The visit saw high-level engagements focused on enhancing joint military training, defence modernisation, counterterrorism collaboration, and coordinated responses to emerging regional security challenges, underscoring the growing importance of the Pakistan-China partnership in maintaining peace and stability in South Asia.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir held a series of key meetings with senior Chinese political and military leaders in Beijing, reaffirming the ironclad strategic alliance that has long defined bilateral relations.

He called on Han Zheng, Vice President of China, and Wang Yi, Foreign Minister, where discussions centred on the evolving geopolitical landscape, the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and the necessity of multilateral cooperation to tackle shared challenges.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the depth and breadth of their engagement, reiterating their mutual commitment to sovereign equality, regional stability, and multilateral diplomacy. Chinese leaders lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces as a cornerstone of resilience and a critical force for peace in South Asia.

On the military front, the COAS met with General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC); General Chen Hui, Political Commissar of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Army; and Lieutenant General Cai Zhai Jun, Chief of Staff of the PLA Army. Upon arrival at PLA Army Headquarters, Field Marshal Munir was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour, symbolising the deep camaraderie between the two forces.

The detailed discussions emphasised enhancing defence and security cooperation, including counterterrorism efforts, joint training exercises, defence modernisation, and stronger institutional linkages. Both sides placed special focus on improving operational interoperability and strategic coordination to effectively address hybrid and transnational threats.

The Chinese military leadership expressed full confidence in the strength of the bilateral defence partnership and recognised Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace and security. Field Marshal Munir expressed his appreciation for China’s steadfast support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand military-to-military cooperation across all domains.

This visit comes at a crucial juncture as Pakistan pursues a balanced foreign policy, concurrently engaging with other global powers such as the United States to secure economic and security interests. By strengthening ties with China while maintaining dialogue with Washington, Pakistan is demonstrating its pragmatic approach to diplomacy aimed at ensuring national growth, regional stability, and long-term peace.

Reuters adds: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Pakistan to protect the safety of Chinese nationals and projects, as he met with army chief General Asim Munir who was on his first visit to Beijing since his country’s recent clashes with India.

Over the years China has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure projects in Pakistan under the Belt and Road Initiative.

But security concerns have mounted, with Chinese workers repeatedly targeted in what Beijing has called “terrorist attacks” in the South Asian nation.

“China supports Pakistan in resolutely combating all forms of terrorism and hopes that the Pakistani military will continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions,” Wang said during the meeting on Thursday with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry.

He reaffirmed China’s “ironclad” friendship with Pakistan, saying that Beijing would continue to prioritise the country in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

Munir also met with China’s Central Military Commission vice chairman Zhang Youxia on Friday, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

Beijing has pushed Pakistan to allow its own security staff to provide protection to Chinese citizens on the ground, after a car bombing in the southern port city of Karachi that killed two Chinese engineers in October last year, Reuters reported.

