BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

Pakistan’s role in global, regional peace praised

Naveed Siddiqui Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an important meeting with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on Friday in Washington DC to discuss various crucial issues including Pak-India strained relations, confirmed Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan in a brief statement.

According to the FO statement, both Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their resolve to work together to progress and further strengthen bilateral ties and build strong and coordinated relations in diverse sectors.

The two sides exchanged views on promotion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation including investment, agriculture, technology, and minerals.

Both sides have also discuss in details issues related to counter-terrorism and regional peace, said FO.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the matchless sacrifices of Pakistan in war against terror. Pakistan always played a positive role regarding the establishment of global and regional peace, he remarked.

This is the first one-on-one meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the United States.

DPM/FM Dar appreciated the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump for the promotion of global peace and stability.

He said the role and efforts of the US President in recent Pakistan-India standoff are commendable.

“Pakistan is desirous to further expanding and strengthening of Pak-US bilateral ties,” Dar was quoting as saying.

Dar has also been crossed optimism for positive outcome in the ongoing trade dialogue between the two countries.

Ishaq Dar said there is unanimity in the stance and interests of both the countries regarding regional peace.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan is an attractive destination for the US business community and investors.

“I m pleased to meet Secretary Rubio for a comprehensive discussion on the full spectrum of bilateral relations. We reaffirmed our commitment to the long term Pakistan-US partnership, with renewed focus on economic, trade, investment, IT/AI and CT cooperation,” Dar said.

DPM added. “We also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. I appreciated the U.S. constructive role in facilitating the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire”.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at multilateral fora, including at the UN Security Council.

“With continued dialogue and mutual respect, I am confident we can build a more stable, prosperous, and mutually beneficial future for both our nations,” Senator Dar emphasised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Pak US ties Regional peace Pakistan and US US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan DPM and Foreign Minister Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s role in global, regional peace praised

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories