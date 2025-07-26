Pakistan’s role in global, regional peace praised

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an important meeting with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on Friday in Washington DC to discuss various crucial issues including Pak-India strained relations, confirmed Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan in a brief statement.

According to the FO statement, both Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their resolve to work together to progress and further strengthen bilateral ties and build strong and coordinated relations in diverse sectors.

The two sides exchanged views on promotion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation including investment, agriculture, technology, and minerals.

Both sides have also discuss in details issues related to counter-terrorism and regional peace, said FO.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the matchless sacrifices of Pakistan in war against terror. Pakistan always played a positive role regarding the establishment of global and regional peace, he remarked.

This is the first one-on-one meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the United States.

DPM/FM Dar appreciated the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump for the promotion of global peace and stability.

He said the role and efforts of the US President in recent Pakistan-India standoff are commendable.

“Pakistan is desirous to further expanding and strengthening of Pak-US bilateral ties,” Dar was quoting as saying.

Dar has also been crossed optimism for positive outcome in the ongoing trade dialogue between the two countries.

Ishaq Dar said there is unanimity in the stance and interests of both the countries regarding regional peace.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan is an attractive destination for the US business community and investors.

“I m pleased to meet Secretary Rubio for a comprehensive discussion on the full spectrum of bilateral relations. We reaffirmed our commitment to the long term Pakistan-US partnership, with renewed focus on economic, trade, investment, IT/AI and CT cooperation,” Dar said.

DPM added. “We also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. I appreciated the U.S. constructive role in facilitating the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire”.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at multilateral fora, including at the UN Security Council.

“With continued dialogue and mutual respect, I am confident we can build a more stable, prosperous, and mutually beneficial future for both our nations,” Senator Dar emphasised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025