BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025
European shares settle lower as investors gauge mixed earnings

Reuters Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 06:44am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed lower on Friday, as investors assessed mixed corporate earnings while awaiting updates on a framework of an EU-US trade deal that officials said could be reached as early as this weekend.

Investors navigated the peaks and troughs around a potential agreement between the two large economies after a busy week of trade discussions with the US culminated in deals with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.6% to session lows after US President Donald Trump said there was less chance of an agreement with the EU, but pared losses after EU diplomats reiterated that a deal of 15% duties on European goods was still in the works.

The index last closed 0.2% lower with most regional bourses in red, but on a weekly basis, the STOXX index was on track for modest gains.

“It’s hard to spin it as a good deal, but it would at least avoid much higher US tariffs and retaliation from the EU,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief euro zone economist at Capital Economics.

“The reported deal with the US would take a major downside risk off the table for now, weakening the case for further interest rate cuts.” Also weighing on stocks were elevated bond yields that got a lift after the European Central Bank’s comments on Thursday tempered expectations of imminent interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings were in full swing. Puma was the biggest percentage loser on the benchmark index, falling 16%, its largest daily drop in more than four months. The sportswear brand cut its full-year outlook and reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

London-listed sports retailer JD Sports slipped 0.7% after Puma’s results. On the flip side, LVMH gained 3.9% after the French luxury group reported quarterly results, with analysts pointing to hopes on the horizon as the group said it saw signs of recovery in the Chinese market.

The broader luxury index rose 1.8% and was the top sectoral performer. Automobile stocks gained 1.4%, boosted by Volkswagen’s 4.6% rise after the CEO of Europe’s biggest carmaker said cost cuts must be accelerated in response to tariffs. Earlier in the session, shares took a hit on the company’s slashed full-year sales and profit margin forecasts.

