ATC issues arrest warrants for several PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for not appearing before it in cases registered against them in connection with PTI’s October 4, 2024, protest rally.

ATC judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing two cases against PTI workers, issued notices as well as arrest warrants for several workers for failing to appear before the court.

PTI lawyers Sardar Masroof and Murtaza Turi have appeared before the court. The court adjourned the hearing till September 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025