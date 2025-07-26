World Bank MENAAP official meets Wapda chief

LAHORE: World Bank Practice Manager for Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAAP) Husam Mohamed Beides, accompanied by Senior Energy Specialist Gunjan Gautam, Friday called on Chairman Wapda Naveed Asghar Chaudhry and discussed with him the matters relating to World Bank-funded Tarbela 5th Extension and Dasu Hydropower Projects.

Member Water Syed Ali Akhtar Shah, GM/PD Dasu HPP Amir Shafiq-ur-Rehman and GM/PD Tarbela 5th Extension Umair Mannan also attended the meeting. It is pertinent to mention that World Bank is providing financial support worth US$1517 million and US$390 million for under-construction Stage-I of Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension respectively.

The World Bank’s Practice Manager was given a rundown of the physical progress achieved so far, ongoing construction works, and schedule for completion of key activities on both projects. He was also apprised of the financial progress and monetary requirements for completion of Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Wapda appreciated the World Bank’s contribution for harnessing low-cost, clean and green energy in Pakistan through Wapda projects. He said that Wapda takes pride in being the partner in progress with the World Bank, as the biggest development portfolio of the World Bank in Pakistan relates to Wapda projects. The Chairman expressed the hope that the World Bank-Wapda partnership will further extend in the days to come.

Thanking Wapda for arranging the briefing about progress of Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Projects, World Bank’s Practice Manager lauded the efforts made by Wapda for improving the ratio of environment-friendly electricity in the National Grid and mitigating adverse impact of climate change. He said that the World Bank and Wapda will continue exploring avenues for mutual cooperation for hydro development in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025