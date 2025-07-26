BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

World Bank MENAAP official meets Wapda chief

Recorder Report Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 06:54am

LAHORE: World Bank Practice Manager for Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAAP) Husam Mohamed Beides, accompanied by Senior Energy Specialist Gunjan Gautam, Friday called on Chairman Wapda Naveed Asghar Chaudhry and discussed with him the matters relating to World Bank-funded Tarbela 5th Extension and Dasu Hydropower Projects.

Member Water Syed Ali Akhtar Shah, GM/PD Dasu HPP Amir Shafiq-ur-Rehman and GM/PD Tarbela 5th Extension Umair Mannan also attended the meeting. It is pertinent to mention that World Bank is providing financial support worth US$1517 million and US$390 million for under-construction Stage-I of Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension respectively.

The World Bank’s Practice Manager was given a rundown of the physical progress achieved so far, ongoing construction works, and schedule for completion of key activities on both projects. He was also apprised of the financial progress and monetary requirements for completion of Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Wapda appreciated the World Bank’s contribution for harnessing low-cost, clean and green energy in Pakistan through Wapda projects. He said that Wapda takes pride in being the partner in progress with the World Bank, as the biggest development portfolio of the World Bank in Pakistan relates to Wapda projects. The Chairman expressed the hope that the World Bank-Wapda partnership will further extend in the days to come.

Thanking Wapda for arranging the briefing about progress of Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Projects, World Bank’s Practice Manager lauded the efforts made by Wapda for improving the ratio of environment-friendly electricity in the National Grid and mitigating adverse impact of climate change. He said that the World Bank and Wapda will continue exploring avenues for mutual cooperation for hydro development in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Wapda power sector Dasu hydropower project Wapda chief Tarbela 5th Extension Project World Bank and Pakistan World Bank MENAAP official Husam Mohamed Beides

Comments

200 characters

World Bank MENAAP official meets Wapda chief

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories