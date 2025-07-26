BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan

Suthra Punjab programme now fully operational: minister

Recorder Report Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 06:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that the Suthra Punjab programme has successfully moved beyond its experimental phase, and he expects that 100 percent results from the waste management companies.

He conveyed these remarks while chairing a review meeting on Friday which included Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi.

Rafique emphasised the importance of addressing the accumulation of garbage in corners, in addition to the ongoing cleanliness operations in residential areas. He directed officials to improve the waste collection process, stating that it is inadequate to collect garbage only in the morning.

He advocated for a model of waste collection that operates twice daily in commercial areas.

The Minister stated there will be zero tolerance for any failure to comply with directions issued by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who is currently visiting various districts.

He underscored that there is no room for laxity in meeting cleanliness targets and stressed the need for better performance from field monitoring officers.

“The CEOs of waste management companies must leave their offices and conduct frequent visits to the field," he said.

He referred to the exemplary measures taken during Eid-ul-Azha and suggested that the same model could be applied on ordinary days for improved results. He also mentioned that villages should be cleaned in a phased manner, and contractors are expected to deploy their full resources to ensure cleanliness in every village. He warned that action would be taken if the villages remained unclean. The meeting concluded with a decision to establish a special monitoring cell at the provincial level to oversee practical measures on a daily basis.

