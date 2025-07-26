BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Sports Print 2025-07-26

Rizwan to lead Pakistan in three ODIs against West Indies

Muhammad Saleem Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 06:59am

LAHORE: Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, as the Men’s National Selection Committee named a 16-member ODI squad on Friday.

The series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago on August 8, 10 and 12. Right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz is the only uncapped player in the ODI squad, while Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are part of the ODI squad.

Pakistan will also play three T20Is against the West Indies, scheduled on 31st July, 2nd and 3rd August, at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA. Salman Ali Agha will captain the T20I side, while fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi return to the squad in this format.

Following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series in Bangladesh, Pakistan will arrive in the USA on Sunday, 27th July, a PCB spokesman said.

ODIs squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

T20Is Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Team management: Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting Coach), Shane McDermott (fielding Coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Irtaza Komail (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur).

Series schedule: 31st July: First T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA;

2nd Aug: Second T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA;

3rd Aug: Third T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA;

8th Aug: First ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago;

10th Aug: Second ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago;

12th Aug: Third ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago.

