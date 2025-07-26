Various sectors: President invites Saudi investors

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invited Saudi investors to explore investment opportunities in various sectors of the Pakistani economy.

The president expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki who called on President Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, and culture.

The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Welcoming the ambassador, President Zardari said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed deep-rooted and historic relations based on shared faith and mutual trust. He emphasised the need to further expand these ties for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly nations.

The president highlighted Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invited Saudi investors to explore investment opportunities in various sectors of the Pakistani economy. He noted that both countries share common views on regional and international issues and support each other at multilateral fora.

President Zardari expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support to Pakistan in times of need.

He also asked the ambassador to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

