PFA lodges 4 FIRs, imposes Rs968,500 fine during crackdown

Recorder Report Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 07:03am

LAHORE: Enforcement teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections at 920 food points across Lahore Zone during a large scale crackdown against food law violators on Friday.

Food safety teams registered four FIRs, imposed fines worth Rs968,500 and arrested one suspect over serious violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations, said Director General PFA Asim Javaid.

Food safety teams inspected 432,000 litres of milk and discarded 7,650 litres of substandard and adulterated milk. In a separate raid on an oil warehouse in Awan Town, PFA seized and discarded 2,000 litres of poor quality oil. A case was registered against the godown owner, who was arrested on the spot. In Kahna a vehicle carrying fake milk was intercepted at a checkpoint. Milk was discarded and legal action was initiated against the supplier.

DG Asim Javed said that poor hygiene conditions were observed at several food points, including moldy freezers, rusty utensils, insect infestation and the use of contaminated water for washing meat. He said that essential records and employee medical certificates were also missing.

DG further said that the use of unhygienic and low-grade ingredients poses a serious threat to public health. He said that strict action will continue against all elements involved in food adulteration and that efforts are underway to bring all food operations in line with international safety standards.

He has requested the public to report food safety violations on PFA’s helpline 1223 to support the authority in its mission against food adulteration.

