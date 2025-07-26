BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
PDWP Punjab approves three uplift schemes worth Rs8bn

Recorder Report Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 08:09am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab has approved three major development schemes worth over Rs 8 billion during its 11th meeting for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman Planning & Development Board Punjab, Dr Naeem Rauf. These schemes, spanning multiple sectors, carry a combined estimated cost of Rs 8,067.818 million and are aimed at enhancing public service delivery, promoting aquaculture, and strengthening the post-harvest agricultural infrastructure in Punjab.

Among the approved projects is the establishment of Hospital Management Information System and Queue Management Systems (PACS) in the hospitals of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department. This revised scheme is expected to streamline hospital operations and patient management with an allocation of over Rs 4.179 billion.

Another significant initiative is the Establishment of Aquaculture Malls in Punjab which aims to promote modern fish farming and seafood-related commerce. This revised project has been allocated over Rs3.838 billion.

In the agriculture sector, the PDWP approved the Punjab Agri-Commodities Storage & Packaging Initiative: Community-Based Post-Harvest Infrastructure Development (PC-II), aimed at developing post-harvest facilities at the grassroots level. The estimated cost of this project is Rs50 million. The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the Planning and Development Board, and other senior officials.

