IK summoned on 30th: Non-bailable arrest warrants of Shibli issued

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI Senator Shibli Faraz and summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan also on July 30 in a case of attack on Islamabad police outside Zaman Park.

The magistrate in his decision noted that Senator Faraz failed to appear before the court, therefore, “he be summoned through non-bailable warrant of arrest.”

Racecourse police had registered the case in 2023. An Islamabad police team had visited the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan for the service of a court’s summon. However, the team was allegedly attacked by the PTI leaders and workers.

