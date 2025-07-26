NA body slams awarding accreditation to various institutions by NAVTTC

ISLAMABAD: The 15th Meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture was held under the chairmanship of Dr Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi on Friday.

The committee criticized on awarding accreditation to various institutions by NAVTTC, stating that the renewal, monitoring, and implementation mechanisms are unsatisfactory and require immediate reform. Members emphasized the need for stricter scrutiny of accredited institutions to ensure compliance with established standards.

On the matter of employee’s regularization, the committee adopted a clear position that no employee should be excluded from the regularization process. This includes contract employees of the Pakistan Madrassah Education Board (PMEB) who have served for 15 years, daily-wage teachers and lecturers in Islamabad Model Colleges, and staff of the National Institute of Science and Technical Education/National Skills University awaiting reinstatement or regularization.

Due to the committee's persistent efforts, a cabinet committee has been formed to address these issues, which has now forwarded the matter to Parliament for necessary legislation.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) briefed the committee on its mandate to protect and preserve Pakistan's cultural heritage. Currently, DOAM maintains oversight of 407 nationally protected archaeological sites and monuments, with six located within the Islamabad Capital Territory. The department operates 14 museums across the country and maintains active partnerships with international bodies including UNESCO and the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

DOAM highlighted significant accomplishments, particularly the successful recovery of 1,125 illegally trafficked antiquities through coordinated efforts with authorities in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Italy. The department also reported substantial progress on key conservation initiatives, including the restoration of Rewat Fort and Shah Allah Ditta Caves.

Committee members, unanimously, affirmed their support for DOAM's ongoing efforts, and ensured its support in addressing the institutional challenges of limited budgetary allocations for museum modernisation and critical staffing shortages. The committee, particularly, emphasised that the preservation of these heritage assets remains fundamental to safeguarding Pakistan's civilisational identity and projecting the nation's rich cultural legacy.

The committee received a briefing about the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), which was created following Pakistan's 18th constitutional amendment. The PIE serves as the central hub for education data management, performing three key roles: harmonising provincial education data through its MIS Wing, administering nationwide assessments, and generating research to guide policymaking.

The institute works to improve education data reliability, facilitate SDG-4 monitoring, and identify out-of-school children. Through collaborations with UNESCO, LUMS and other partners, PIE enhances data-driven policy formulation for Pakistan's education sector.

The meeting was attended by MNA’s including Dr AzimudDin Zahid Lakhvi, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Farah Naz Akbar (Parliamentary Secretary), Mussarat Asif Khwaja, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Abdul Aleem Khan, Sabheen Ghoury, Dawar Khan Kundi, Fiaz Hussain, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Wajiha Qamar and Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada.

The meeting was also attended by officials of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and other officers concerned.

