Minister vows rights-based laws with global best practices

Recorder Report Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 07:35am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that all new legislation must be developed in line with international best practices, uphold human rights principles, and ensure the presence of effective and reliable implementation mechanisms.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Legislation, Business and Privatisation on Friday.

The committee reviewed key proposals submitted by various provincial departments concerning legislative reforms and policy amendments aimed at enhancing public welfare. Prominent among the agenda items were the draft Punjab Child Labour (Prohibition) Rules 2024 and the draft Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Rules 2024.

The meeting also discussed and welcomed the proposed twinning agreement between Faisalabad and the city of Shymkent in Kazakhstan, terming it a positive step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting Punjab’s global outreach.

Additionally, the committee approved the policy framework for the issuance of NOCs for establishing new petrol pumps across the province, aimed at streamlining procedures and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Addressing the participants, the minister reiterated that Cabinet committees play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency and effectiveness in legislation and policy formulation. He directed all relevant departments to finalise the proposed measures with a strong focus on public interest and submit them to the full Cabinet for formal approval at the earliest.

