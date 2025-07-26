BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Minister pays surprise visit to Mayo Hospital

Recorder Report Published July 26, 2025

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital Lahore and reviewed the OPD, pharmacy and other departments.

The minister directed to improve the queue management system at Mayo Hospital. He also directed to improve the token number system, increase benches for the convenience of patients and fully activate air conditioners.

The minister issued a show-cause notice to a PGR for using mobile phones in emergencies. He also visited the Ghari Ward Surgical Tower and visited the patients. CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Haroon Hamid and MS Mayo Hospital Dr Abdul Madabar were also present on the occasion.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are being made to create facilities for patients in hospitals. There is zero tolerance for any negligence in the treatment of patients in hospitals, he said, adding: “Feedback is being taken from the patients visiting the hospitals about the medical facilities. The supply of medicines is being ensured in the hospitals. The Punjab government is also building new hospitals due to the rush of patients.”

