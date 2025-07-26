BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Fisheries, dates exports: Junaid vows to develop Gwadar Port to earn $850m annually

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 26 Jul, 2025 07:09am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Friday, vowed to develop Gwadar Port in such a way to maximise benefit, saying that the development of the port can generate over $850 million annually through value-added exports of fisheries and dates.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Gwadar Port operationalisation the minister said that to reap full fruits of the port, the government is committed to ensure sustained investment, infrastructure upgrades, and targeted policy support.

“Balochistan has an estimated annual fish catch potential of around 300,000 tons and with proper value addition, this could generate approximately $645 million each year. However, current production is nearly half of that due to limited fishing capacity, obsolete technology, and regulatory hurdles,” he stated.

He pointed out that 34 fish processing units are currently operating in Balochistan, but most require technological upgrades to meet export standards. “Transforming these units to add value through packaging and processing before exporting is critical for uplifting the sector,” he added.

Turning to dates production, the minister stated that Panjgur and Turbat districts together produce over 225,000 tons of dates annually more than half of Pakistan’s total. “With value addition, the sector can generate up to $200–$205 million in revenue each year,” he said.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and representatives from relevant ministries and organizations including Gwadar Port Authority, Commerce, Industries, and Communication through Zoom, the minister laid out a comprehensive strategy to boost economic activities in Gwadar.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to utilising local resources and empowering local businesses to operationalise Gwadar Port and stimulate the regional economy.

He emphasised that fisheries and dates are the key economic drivers of the region. “Gwadar has a rich fish catch potential, and we must focus on local value addition to maximise benefits,” he said.

The minister pointed out that Balochistan’s coastline makes up 76.2 percent of Pakistan’s total coastal length, yet its fish production significantly lags behind its actual potential.

To support business and connectivity in the region, the minister announced steps to improve air travel. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will increase its weekly flights to Gwadar from one to three.

“Two weekly flights between Gwadar and Karachi and one between Gwadar and Islamabad are under consideration,” he said.

Furthermore, the possibility of introducing a chartered flight mechanism to facilitate travel for businesspersons and investors is also under consideration, the minister added.

