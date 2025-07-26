Hammad decides to appear before court after two years in hiding

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s former federal minister Hammad Azhar has decided to appear before the court after more than two years in hiding.

Breaking his long silence on Friday, Azhar posted an emotional message on the social media platform X, expressing his grief over the death of his father, former Punjab Governor Mian Azhar, and explained the reasons for his decision. He was facing legal pressure, with several cases reportedly registered against him since the crackdown on the PTI leaders began following the May 9, 2023, events and other political developments.

In his message, he said he was the only son of his parents, the brother of three sisters and the father of two minor children, and his family has endured more pain and suffering than him for more than two years. “Obviously, I want to be with my family, especially my mother, in this hour of sorrow,” he added.

“I am innocent but has been involved in fake criminal cases. I will approach the court in this regard and seek justice. If I get it, I will thank Allah, and if I do not get it, I will endure more oppression with perseverance and patience. Indeed, Allah is the supporter of the patient,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to those who offered condolences and attended his father’s funeral, saying, “On behalf of myself and my family, I am grateful to the thousands of colleagues who attended my father’s funeral and Quran recitation, and to the millions of people who sent messages of condolence and prayed for his forgiveness. We are also grateful to the leaders of all political parties who spoke kind words in his memory and prayed for my father, the late Mian Azhar. My father’s legacy is nobility, honesty and devotion, which is an asset and a wonderful tradition not only for me but for the political culture of the entire Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025