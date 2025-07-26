EPA launches surveillance to eliminate bird nesting around airports

LAHORE: The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday announced that it will complete comprehensive e-mapping of bird cages and nests in Lahore and other sensitive areas within two days through its dedicated aerial surveillance force.

Using advanced technologies, the identification of bird nests in sensitive areas, including Lahore, is progressing swiftly. The EPA’s aerial surveillance squad is actively conducting drone-based monitoring and video recording. Locations of all vulnerable nests are being digitally mapped.

In case of heightened risk of air accidents, immediate “de-nesting” operations — the removal of nests — will be initiated. The EPA has devised a rapid response strategy to mitigate bird-related threats near airports and other sensitive zones.

According to the de-nesting report dated July 24, the EPA squad conducted a successful operation near Safe Garrison and Harbanspura Ring Road, removing 20 kite and 30 crow nests. The area has since been declared clear of threats.

Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that bird nests pose a serious danger to aircraft, urging citizens to avoid scattering bird feed on rooftops or in open spaces. She stressed that public cooperation is vital for ensuring aerial safety and warned that violators will face strict action.

A coordinated crackdown by district administration is underway to prevent bird-related air hazards near airports. Five successful operations were carried out in areas like Badian Road and Gulshan Park, where pigeon cages were dismantled and other potential bird habitats were eliminated.

Actions were also taken against poultry and meat shops operating in open areas of Nishat Colony and others. Four shops were fined and shutdown on the spot. Citizens have been urged not to discard sacrificial or leftover meat in open areas, as it attracts birds that may contribute to air accidents.

The EPA teams inspected wedding halls and restaurants for improper food waste disposal, issuing notices to three venues for non-compliance. On Khurshid Alam Road, unnecessary tree branches were trimmed to remove nests and control the bird population. Garbage was cleared from Javed Cheema Chowk, Zarrar Shaheed Road, and Jore Pul, as authorities noted that open waste is a major cause of bird congregation. Surveillance has been intensified from Dharampura to Jallo and along Canal Road, where sacrificial meat sellers have been identified.

Local vendors have been directed to comply with regulations. At the PAF Golf Club, a wildlife team removed 20 crow and 15 kite nests to help secure the airspace.

Minister Maryam Aurangzeb added that the Lahore wildlife team is now heading toward Safe Garrison and Harbanspura Ring Road for the next phase of operations, fully prepared to curb bird breeding activities as part of the strategic plan.

