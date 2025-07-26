Economist presents research book to Japanese envoy

KARACHI: Renowned economist and academic Professor Dr. Abdul Waheed, presented his latest edition of the book “Quantitative Research Methods: A Practical Approach” to Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Shoichi Akamatsu, and the Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Mr. Hattori Masaru, during a recent visit to the Japanese Consulate here.

Invited on special invitation, Dr. Waheed discussed academic and research collaborations during the meeting and shared copies of his book, which offers a comprehensive guide to research methodologies and quantitative techniques. Aimed at students of BS, MPhil, and PhD levels, the book’s second edition—published in 2025—features enhanced learning tools such as datasets, discussion questions, self-assessment tests, and PowerPoint slides to support research training.

Professor Dr. Abdul Waheed currently serves as the Chairman of the Department of Economics at the University of Karachi. He is widely recognized for his expertise in quantitative development analysis, particularly in addressing economic challenges in South Asia.

A recipient of the Japanese government scholarship, Dr. Waheed earned his PhD from Nagoya University in 2005. His doctoral and postdoctoral research in Japan focused on macroeconomic modeling and debt reduction strategies for Pakistan. Notably, he developed Pakistan’s Financial Social Accounting Matrix (SAM) under a prestigious JSPS fellowship. In 2007, he was invited by the South Korean government to present this research internationally.

With over three decades of academic and research experience, Dr. Abdul Waheed continues to contribute significantly to the field of economics and research education in Pakistan and beyond.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025