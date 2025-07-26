Customs data purge raises red flags over audit integrity

LAHORE: The Pakistan Customs is facing criticism for purging import-export data older than five years from its central digital repository, WeBOC.

The data purge, which began in March 2025, is part of the transition to the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) platform. However, this move has raised concerns about the transparency and accountability.

The purge may disrupt statutory audits, particularly for oil and gas imports, where audits are conducted after five years to levy surcharges or recover duties. Furthermore, several court cases involving customs fraud and misdeclaration, some dating back over five years, may be impacted, potentially compromising justice and revenue recovery.

The data purge has also resulted in limited access, with only the deputy collector RMS retaining limited access to legacy data. This centralizes control and restricts oversight, raising concerns about accountability and the potential for data manipulation.

The implications of this policy shift are far-reaching. The purge may hinder revenue recovery efforts, particularly in cases where audits and investigations are pending. Trade and legal circles are urging caution, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in the data purge process. Stakeholders are demanding a more nuanced approach to ensure that the rights of all parties are protected. The lack of transparency and limited access to data may compromise the integrity of audits and investigations, ultimately affecting revenue recovery and justice.

