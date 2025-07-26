Law & order situation: City police working on long term solutions: AIGP Karachi

KARACHI: The Additional Inspector General Karachi Police Javed A. Odho has said that the city police is working on long term solutions to maintain law & order in the city. He has also offered coordination between District Keamari and District Central administrations to resolve long persistent traffic jam issue in SITE area from Siraj Kassam Teli flyover to Nazimabad underpass.

He informed that about 470 police personnel will join the team soon. Addressing members of SITE Association of Industry he said that to keep coordination is very important to do jobs effectively. He appreciated business community for rendering selfless services for the country and mentioned that issues of business community are taken up on priority by him. Speaking on traffic related issues; the Additional IG Karachi Police said that it is a difficult job. There is need to promote culture of respect between Police and Citizens.

Informing members of the Association on Safe City Project (SCP), the Additional IG Karachi Police said that proper size number plates are necessary for this project.

The system will detect duplicate / fake number plates. After implementation of SCP, the numbers of traffic challans are likely to rise beyond 20,000 and the same shall be delivered directly to the residential addresses. We have suggested the government to allow 15% out of challan amount for Traffic Police rewards. He invited business community to come forward and bring more buses like red buses by making consortium as this sector has potential and take part in the philanthropic job of rehabilitation of drug addicts which is fast becoming a challenging job.

Replying to the query of Tariq Yousuf, the Additional IG Karachi Police said that SCP will also identify weapons displays on Vigo Dalas. He advised owners of heavy vehicles and trucks to must install side panels, CCTV cameras and Trackers in every vehicle and mentioned that plying of heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway and Shahrah-e-Bhutto is also under consideration. He directed the concerned office to ensure availability of a Lifter and tow-truck near Siraj Kassam Teli flyover during rush hours i.e. from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

SITE President Ahmed Azeem Alvi welcomed the Chief Guest to the Association and presented a brief introduction of SITE area and highlighted its contribution in the national economy and exports. He commended the wonderful job of police to materialize the visit of German Consul General to the Association after many years. He suggested constructing separate roads for the heavy traffic for which, funds from Infrastructure Development Cess can be requested. Alvi also drew attention of the Additional IG Karachi Police towards increasing number of drug addicts in the area and requested to take some steps for their rehabilitation.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh on this occasion appreciated the good behaviour of traffic police and stressed the need of working on sustainable solutions of the issues being discussed. He mentioned that due to one vehicle going out of order at the Siraj Kassam Teli flyover during rush hours, the entire traffic disturbs and requested to revive availability of one Lifter near the bridge to remove the said vehicle immediately.

Former Chairman Tariq Yousuf stressed the need of implementation on traffic rules and take action against violator. He also drew attention of the Additional IG Karachi Police towards display of arms on Vigo Dalas and requested for necessary action.

Former Chairman Majyd Aziz on this occasion said that Helmets for Bikers should be the priority. He suggested not allowing entry without helmet from all Entry/Exit points of SITE. He added that due to negative perception of SITE area, the diplomats are reluctant to visit SITE Association of Industry and also highlighted activities of so-called labour leaders in SITE area.

SVP Khalid Riaz said that decline in crime rate shows that police’s check & balance system is working well. He said that shifting of Maripur truck stand is still pending and mentioned that out of 24000 police personnel, 14000 have been deputed on security duty and requested the Additional IG Karachi Police to look into the matter.

Chairman Law & Order Abdul Hadi gave detailed briefing on law & order related matters and said that crime rate in SITE is decreasing which shows that police team of SITE area is performing well under the leadership of Odho. He requested not to transfer police personnel from SITE-A and SITE-B Police Stations frequently and give them time to perform even better. He suggested that unlike from other cities, Operation and Investigation perform separately in Karachi whereas there should be one team of operation & investigation. He also highlighted other issues which included removal of soft encroachments, traffic jam at Nazimabad, Gulbai and Rasheedabad as well as on Maripur Road. He requested the Additional IG Karachi Police to exempt ‘Nafri’ of SITE PS-A and SITE PS-B from VIP movement duty and also suggested to revive Feedback Form from complainants to improve performance of police.

Those present in the meeting included VP Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, Muhammad Hussain Moosani, Muhammad Kamran Lakhany, Muhammad Tahir Goreja, Azeem Motiwala and others.

