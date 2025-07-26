Planning minister apprises World Bank official about India’s ‘water weaponisation’ designs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal called on the international community to ensure India adheres to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

He warned that water weaponisation and violations of the treaty could trigger global food and water crises, posing serious risks to regional stability, adding that such actions can imperil the world peace.

The minister shared these views in a meeting with Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa Osman Dione, who called on him in Planning Ministry, Islamabad, on Friday.

In the meeting, matters regarding strengthening the collaborative partnership between the World Bank and the Ministry of Planning came under discussion.

The minister asserted that adopting an export-led growth model is indispensable for sustainable development. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s ambition to increase exports from $32 billion to $100 billion, aiming to boost economic growth and sustainability.

During the meeting, the World Bank vice president lauded Professor Ahsan Iqbal’s significant contributions towards improving Pakistan’s economy.

He also highlighted the government’s successful efforts in curbing inflation through tough policy measures, which have restored investor confidence and driven the Pakistan Stock Exchange beyond the 130,000-point mark.

Professor Iqbal stressed the importance of revitalising the previously established partnership between the ministry and the World Bank to accelerate progress in national development projects.

The minister noted that the global economy is transitioning from an industrial-based to a technology-driven model, underscoring the need for Pakistan to adapt accordingly.

The minister further underscored the government’s commitment to addressing child stunting issue, describing it as a serious national challenge requiring urgent and effective intervention.

He added that education remains a priority, with rising enrollment rate of girls in higher education signalling positive progress.

Professor Iqbal stressed the pivotal role of women in achieving development goals, affirming the ministry’s commitment to fostering women’s active participation in all socio-economic initiatives.

