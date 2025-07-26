BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

Islamabad Declaration approved: Landmark dialogue on judicial wellbeing held

Terence J Sigamony Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Declaration on Judicial Wellbeing called judicial wellbeing a structural imperative for a responsive and sustainable justice system.

Marking the International Day for Judicial Wellbeing, a national symposium was held at the Federal Judicial Academy, here on Friday, under the theme “The Human Dimension of Responsive Justice.”

The event brought together judges of the superior and district judiciary, legal experts, development partners, and institutional stakeholders for a landmark dialogue on judicial wellbeing in Pakistan.

In his keynote address, Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi underscored the urgent need to humanise judicial reforms by recognising the emotional, psychological, and institutional pressures faced by judges, particularly at the district level. “A judge who is institutionally supported is better able to be fair, focused, and effectively responsive,” he remarked, affirming his unwavering commitment to ensure dignity, protection, and institutional support for the judiciary.

Chief Justice Afridi outlined a series of judicial reform initiatives led through the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, including the establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts, timelines for speedy disposal of civil and criminal matters, development of a Professional Excellence Index, and formulation of ethical guidelines for the use of Artificial Intelligence in the judiciary.

The special focus was placed on the wellbeing of the district judiciary, with reforms addressing extraneous influence, performance evaluation, standardised recruitment, parity in service terms, and enhanced access to international exposure. In a promising development, he announced forthcoming Memoranda of Understanding with the Supreme Court of China and the Constitutional Court of Türkiye for judicial cooperation, including the exchange of judicial officers.

The symposium concluded with the unanimous adoption of the Islamabad Declaration on Judicial Wellbeing, calling judicial wellbeing a “structural imperative” for a responsive and sustainable justice system.

The declaration affirmed the need to embed judicial wellbeing in all areas of reform—case management, digital integration, infrastructure, and staffing—while fostering a culture of empathy, collegiality, and institutional care.

The declaration urged the stakeholders at the national and provincial levels to integrate judicial wellbeing into policy and training and calls upon development partners to collaborate in the design and implementation of a National Judicial Wellbeing Framework.

