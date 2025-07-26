PTI founder steps up criticism of ‘establishment’

ISLAMABAD: In a fiery denunciation from behind bars, ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Friday slammed the “establishment”.

In a blistering message posted on X, Khan said “establishment” is bent on cementing its personal power at the cost of national interest.

“The Senate, the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, and the President – none of them have any constitutional legitimacy,” Khan declared, lambasting what he called a “sham constitutional court” that manipulated parliamentary seat distribution to rig the political landscape in favour of the military’s chosen players.

Khan did not spare the Election Commission of Pakistan either, accusing Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of masterminding an unprecedented electoral fraud and then securing an extension to dodge any accountability.

He revealed that an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge has refused to hear his appeals for seven months, a silence he attributed to direct military interference.

Condemning the systematic dismantling of the judiciary, institutions, and democratic norms, Khan said the legitimisation of military courts amounted to a judicial self-execution – a “vote of no confidence” against the judiciary itself.

He also alleged that the military leadership has weaponised his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a bid to break his spirit, but vowed he would rather die than bow to what he called “Asim Munir’s monarchy.”

Khan dubbed the current rulers a “Dacoits-and-Duffers Alliance” that has trampled judicial independence through the controversial 26th Amendment.

Taking aim at Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, he blamed the cricket administrator for the country’s plummeting status in the sports, warning that such unqualified cronies are ruining every institution they touch.

He revealed that his calls for dialogue were contingent on the formation of inquiry commissions to investigate the bloody events of November 26, 2024, and May 9, 2023 – events he said were orchestrated under Gen Munir’s orders, including the shooting of unarmed civilians. With dialogue now off the table, Khan asserted that the military has completely hijacked the country’s system.

Khan said he has tasked his legal team with ensuring the protest movement continues unabated, with the goal of restoring justice, the rule of law, and constitutional supremacy. He warned that without popular mobilisation, his party faces slow political extinction.

On electoral reforms, Khan reiterated his long-standing demand for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), claiming that their use in the February 8, 2024 elections would have ended rigging once and for all. He urged their immediate adoption to guarantee transparent and fair elections in the future.

