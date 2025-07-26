This is apropos a letter to the editor ‘India’s miscalculation and Pakistan’s strategic victory’ carried by the newspaper yesterday. This writer would like to add that President Donald Trump convened his strategic team, led by Vice President JD Vance, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Real-time intelligence painted a grim picture: Pakistan’s counteroffensive was not only imminent, but could severely cripple India’s command-and-control infrastructure, disrupt key economic hubs, and dismantle its air defense shield. JD Vance was dispatched to urgently communicate this intelligence to Prime Minister Modi.

The message was blunt: any further escalation would result in irreversible consequences. The strategic calculus shifted instantly. Modi, once intoxicated with power and emboldened by false notions of invincibility, was brought to his senses. The once defiant leader now faced the reality of defeat, and with surprising haste, he accepted a ceasefire — grasping at the lifeline extended by US diplomacy.

Pakistan’s military response was not merely reactive — it was the product of years of strategic planning and technological upgrades. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF), often underestimated, proved formidable. It not only neutralized Indian air incursions but used advanced jamming techniques to cripple enemy communications, rendering even India’s most prized Rafale jets vulnerable.

