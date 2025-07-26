BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
DPS World Pakistan 2025 kicks off in Lahore

LAHORE: 7th International Digital Printing and Signage Exhibition DPS World Pakistan 2025 inaugurated at Expo Centre Lahore. The three-day exhibition, organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., will continue until July 27, bringing together global innovation and local industry expertise under one roof.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Mian Abuzar Shad along with Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, and several leading figures from the digital printing and signage industry.

Over 100 national and international companies are showcasing cutting-edge technologies, including advanced digital printers, large-format displays, laser cutting machines, specialty inks, substrates, and contemporary signage systems.

In his keynote remarks, President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Mian Abuzar Shad stated: “I am honored to inaugurate DPS World Pakistan. The diverse range of digital printing and signage technologies and solutions on display today reflects a bright future for our industries, and I am happy to see how these innovations will drive progress and create new opportunities.”

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, shared: “DPS World Pakistan is where innovation meets opportunity. As businesses evolve and embrace transformation, this event creates the perfect space for industry players to connect, collaborate, and grow.”

