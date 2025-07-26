DPS World Pakistan 2025 kicks off in Lahore

LAHORE: 7th International Digital Printing and Signage Exhibition DPS World Pakistan 2025 inaugurated at Expo Centre Lahore. The three-day exhibition, organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., will continue until July 27, bringing together global innovation and local industry expertise under one roof.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Mian Abuzar Shad along with Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, and several leading figures from the digital printing and signage industry.

Over 100 national and international companies are showcasing cutting-edge technologies, including advanced digital printers, large-format displays, laser cutting machines, specialty inks, substrates, and contemporary signage systems.

In his keynote remarks, President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Mian Abuzar Shad stated: “I am honored to inaugurate DPS World Pakistan. The diverse range of digital printing and signage technologies and solutions on display today reflects a bright future for our industries, and I am happy to see how these innovations will drive progress and create new opportunities.”

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, shared: “DPS World Pakistan is where innovation meets opportunity. As businesses evolve and embrace transformation, this event creates the perfect space for industry players to connect, collaborate, and grow.”

