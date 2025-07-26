Sindh PA passes resolution condemning Degari killings

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the brutal dual homicides in Balochistan, calling for swift justice and strong legislative action against the abuse of tribal customs that continue to sanction violence under the guise of honor.

The resolution, moved by Pakistan Peoples Party’s MPA Sadia Javed, voiced deep outrage over a video that went viral globally, showing the harrowing aftermath of the incident.

In her address to the House, she demanded that the Balochistan government conduct an impartial inquiry and ensure that those responsible for the killings face the severest punishment under the law. She urged the federal government to not only pursue legal action against such killings but also to legislate against traditional Jirgas that often justify and perpetuate such heinous acts.

The victims, reportedly a young woman and a man, were allegedly executed in a so-called honor killing sanctioned by a local Jirga — a practice repeatedly denounced by human rights organizations but still prevalent in parts of Pakistan. The video, surfacing online, triggered widespread condemnation, both within the country and abroad, shedding light once again on the barbarity of extrajudicial punishments carried out in the name of family or tribal honor.

Lawmakers across party lines supported the resolution, denouncing the killings as a blatant violation of human rights and a stain on the country’s conscience. Calls were made not only for accountability but for the long-overdue abolition of parallel justice systems that undermine state law.

Earlier, the Assembly witnessed a heated session on Friday as opposition lawmakers raised serious concerns over multiple civic issues, including the collapse of a dilapidated residential building in Lyari that claimed 27 lives and the introduction of Ajrak-themed number plates on vehicles.

Responding to these criticisms, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani defended the government’s efforts and called on political opponents to stop politicizing sensitive issues and instead support life-saving measures being taken by the administration. The government is firm on vacating 700 buildings declared dangerous.

He acknowledged the Lyari incident as deeply tragic, stating that 27 people had died when the old and illegal structure collapsed in the Baghdadi and Khadda Market areas. He confirmed that 45 families were living in the building, constructed in 1980 without proper approvals.

He told the house that the Sindh Building Control Authority had already issued demolition notices for the building. However, despite prior warnings, the structure was still occupied. Following the incident, the government offered to relocate the affected families to community centres, marquees, and nearby hotels, but most opted to stay with relatives.

He clarified that action was not limited to suspending one official. An FIR was lodged against eleven SBCA officials, who were later jailed and have now obtained bail, but legal and departmental proceedings against them remain ongoing.

He praised local representatives, including Lyari MPA Yousuf Baloch, MNA Nabeel Gabol, and PPP Lyari president Javed Nagori, for consistently raising red flags about dangerous constructions in the area. He said that this vigilance had led to previous disciplinary actions against SBCA officials.

Turning to broader concerns, Saeed Ghani stated that the Sindh government had so far evacuated 87 buildings across the province, including 66 in Karachi’s District South alone, displacing 325 families. He said the total number of such unsafe structures could rise.

