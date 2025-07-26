BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

Sindh PA passes resolution condemning Degari killings

Anwar Khan Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the brutal dual homicides in Balochistan, calling for swift justice and strong legislative action against the abuse of tribal customs that continue to sanction violence under the guise of honor.

The resolution, moved by Pakistan Peoples Party’s MPA Sadia Javed, voiced deep outrage over a video that went viral globally, showing the harrowing aftermath of the incident.

In her address to the House, she demanded that the Balochistan government conduct an impartial inquiry and ensure that those responsible for the killings face the severest punishment under the law. She urged the federal government to not only pursue legal action against such killings but also to legislate against traditional Jirgas that often justify and perpetuate such heinous acts.

The victims, reportedly a young woman and a man, were allegedly executed in a so-called honor killing sanctioned by a local Jirga — a practice repeatedly denounced by human rights organizations but still prevalent in parts of Pakistan. The video, surfacing online, triggered widespread condemnation, both within the country and abroad, shedding light once again on the barbarity of extrajudicial punishments carried out in the name of family or tribal honor.

Lawmakers across party lines supported the resolution, denouncing the killings as a blatant violation of human rights and a stain on the country’s conscience. Calls were made not only for accountability but for the long-overdue abolition of parallel justice systems that undermine state law.

Earlier, the Assembly witnessed a heated session on Friday as opposition lawmakers raised serious concerns over multiple civic issues, including the collapse of a dilapidated residential building in Lyari that claimed 27 lives and the introduction of Ajrak-themed number plates on vehicles.

Responding to these criticisms, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani defended the government’s efforts and called on political opponents to stop politicizing sensitive issues and instead support life-saving measures being taken by the administration. The government is firm on vacating 700 buildings declared dangerous.

He acknowledged the Lyari incident as deeply tragic, stating that 27 people had died when the old and illegal structure collapsed in the Baghdadi and Khadda Market areas. He confirmed that 45 families were living in the building, constructed in 1980 without proper approvals.

He told the house that the Sindh Building Control Authority had already issued demolition notices for the building. However, despite prior warnings, the structure was still occupied. Following the incident, the government offered to relocate the affected families to community centres, marquees, and nearby hotels, but most opted to stay with relatives.

He clarified that action was not limited to suspending one official. An FIR was lodged against eleven SBCA officials, who were later jailed and have now obtained bail, but legal and departmental proceedings against them remain ongoing.

He praised local representatives, including Lyari MPA Yousuf Baloch, MNA Nabeel Gabol, and PPP Lyari president Javed Nagori, for consistently raising red flags about dangerous constructions in the area. He said that this vigilance had led to previous disciplinary actions against SBCA officials.

Turning to broader concerns, Saeed Ghani stated that the Sindh government had so far evacuated 87 buildings across the province, including 66 in Karachi’s District South alone, displacing 325 families. He said the total number of such unsafe structures could rise.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Assembly Balochistan government Sadia Javed

Comments

200 characters

Sindh PA passes resolution condemning Degari killings

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories