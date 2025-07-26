BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

Country braces for another wet spell; authorities asked to stay alert

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: As the final days of July approach, Pakistan braces for another wet spell with looming threats of flash floods, urban inundation, and landslides. The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast intensified monsoon activity beginning July 28, compounded by a westerly wave expected to hit on July 29.

Heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms and strong winds is likely across large swathes of the country, putting both urban and mountainous regions on high alert for weather-related disruptions.

Widespread rainfall is anticipated in upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, parts of Balochistan, and Sindh’s several districts. Areas in the northern such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, and Abbottabad face a heightened risk of flash floods in local streams and nullahs.

Similarly, hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and north eastern Balochistan could swell dangerously, while low-lying zones of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot are vulnerable to urban flooding between July 28 and 31. Landslides and road closures are also expected in hilly terrains, particularly in Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, potentially isolating remote communities and impeding rescue or relief efforts.

Residents in affected regions are advised to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, especially near rivers, hillsides, and low-lying areas prone to water logging or landslides. Tourists planning to visit northern regions should closely monitor weather updates and reconsider travel if conditions worsen. Farmers in rain-fed zones must safeguard their standing crops and agricultural assets, while herders should relocate livestock to higher ground.

Provincial and district authorities have been urged to remain alert and activate emergency protocols where needed. Local administrations should ensure early clearance of drainage systems, especially in flood-prone cities, and position rescue teams strategically. Infrastructure at risk—including Kacha houses, makeshift rooftops, electricity poles, solar panels, and billboards—should be inspected and secured to prevent loss or injury during high winds and lightning strikes.

