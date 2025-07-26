Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,200 to Rs 6,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,250 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per maund.

Approximately, 1600 bales of Sanghar, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur, 600 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025