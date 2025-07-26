Auto financing: MG Motors partners with BAFL to launch ‘freedom package’

KARACHI: MG Motors Pakistan has partnered with Bank Alfalah to introduce the ‘Freedom Package’, a limited-time Independence Day offer running from July 15 to August 15, 2025, promising same-day vehicle delivery through instant auto financing solutions.

“This initiative embodies true freedom for customers - freedom from long wait times, freedom from fuel dependency, and freedom from registration fees,” stated Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager of Marketing Division at MG Motors Pakistan. “We’re proud to partner with Bank Alfalah to deliver a seamless and future-ready auto financing experience.”

The month-long initiative targets customers seeking the MG HS Trophy and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), offering streamlined financing that eliminates traditional waiting periods associated with vehicle purchases.

The Freedom Package delivers significant value propositions for eligible customers, including complimentary registration services worth up to PKR 250,000 and instant auto loan approvals for qualifying Bank Alfalah account holders.

The financing terms feature competitive markup rates of up to 1-year KIBOR plus 3% for tenure periods extending up to three years. Customers will also benefit from insurance rates provided through Bank Alfalah’s panel insurance companies and expedited processing times based on eligibility criteria.

