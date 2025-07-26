BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-26

Confidence among global accountants remains fragile despite Q2 rise: GECS

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: The ACCA and IMA Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS) showed improving global confidence in Q2 2025, with the index reaching its highest since Q3 2024. That said, confidence among accountants is still at a low level by historical standards.

The New Orders and Capital Expenditure indices both declined modestly, although the former is at its historical average and the latter not much below and both are at levels broadly similar to other readings since the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Employment Index improved and is not that far below its historical average.

Of the major regions, confidence in North America rose in Q2, amid some improvement in sentiment among U.S.-based accountants, but it remains depressed by historical standards. Western Europe saw another moderate gain in confidence aided by a further improvement in the UK from its record low in Q4 2024. By contrast, confidence fell sharply in Asia Pacific, erasing the gains made in Q1 2025. The deterioration in the backdrop for global trade, amid major changes in U.S. trade policy, was likely the key factor weighing on sentiment.

Jonathan Ashworth, Chief Economist, ACCA, said: ‘Global growth has generally proved quite resilient in the first half of 2025, despite the large increases in U.S. tariffs and massive rise in uncertainty. While the key GECS indicators are certainly not pointing to a global economy in rude health, with confidence in particular remaining low, neither are they suggesting that a major downswing is imminent.’

‘Nevertheless, with higher tariffs likely to push U.S. inflation higher over coming months, and as uncertainty and tariffs weigh on the U.S. and global economies, some slowing in global growth looks likely over the second half of 2025.’

Alain Mulder, Senior Director, Europe Operations & Global Special Projects at IMA said: ‘Global cost pressures eased according to accountants, although there are divergent regional pressures. The proportion of North American respondents reporting increased operating costs eased slightly, although it remains on the high side historically after the large increase in Q1, raising the risk that firms may attempt to raise prices over coming months.’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ACCA U.S. tariffs GECS

Comments

200 characters

Confidence among global accountants remains fragile despite Q2 rise: GECS

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories