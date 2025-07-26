Sindh govt gears up for historic Independence Day, ‘Battle of Truth’

KARACHI: The Sindh government has initiated extensive preparations to celebrate the Independence Day on 14th August and the occasion of “Battle of Truth” in a historic, organised, and spirited manner.

This decision was made under the chairmanship of Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a high-level meeting held in Karachi on Friday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, special aides, President of the Arts Council Ahmed Shah, Secretary of Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, it was decided that government buildings, buses, trains, markets, and public places would be decorated with the national flag, colorful lights, and vibrant banners. A wide-reaching media campaign will be launched to encourage public participation.

Detailed discussions were held on key aspects including event schedules, decoration plans, security and sanitation arrangements, cultural activities, and public engagement at the district level.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasised that this year, the Independence Month will not be observed merely as a celebration, but as a message of patriotism, sacrifice, and truth. Events will be inclusive, ensuring participation of special children, minorities, senior citizens, and women.

District-level main events will be organised to reflect the true spirit of public enthusiasm.

Minister for Local Government, Syed Saeed Ghani, stated that instructions would be issued to all local bodies to hold events at ward, union council, and town levels. These will include public rallies, musical evenings featuring national songs, and youth sports competitions, aimed at channeling the energy of the younger generation.

Minister for Culture, Zulfiqar Shah, announced that to highlight Sindh’s cultural heritage, special shows, poetry sessions, Qawwali nights, and theater performances will be organised in collaboration with Arts Council, schools, colleges, and theater groups. According to him, this is not only a festive occasion but a moment to connect with cultural legacy.

Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, added that Independence Day would also be marked by initiatives such as tree planting, cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, and social action programmes, making the day symbolic of public service.

