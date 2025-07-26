Punjab Assembly witnesses uproar

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly witnessed uproar as opposition members protested against the sentencing of their leader, chanting slogans against the government. Opposition lawmakers were accused of violating assembly rules once again. Government Chief Whip Rana Arshad criticized the opposition, calling PTI a “party of chaos” and labelling its members as “culprits of May 9”.

He stated that while the government respected court decisions, including those against its own leadership, it condemned the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ). Arshad urged the opposition leader to seek justice through the courts instead of evading accountability, alleging that he was a fugitive.

The assembly session, delayed by one hour and 39 minutes, began under the chairmanship of Panel of Chairmen Ghulam Raza. Notably, no ministers were present during the proceedings. Deputy Opposition Leader Moeen Qureshi, addressing the house, expressed shame over the current state of affairs, condemning what he called “rising fascism and barbarism” in the country.

He lamented the imprisonment of PTI’s founder, whom he described as the “heartbeat of the people” and his wife, who he claimed was jailed without charges. Qureshi also criticized the government for its alleged indifference toward flood victims, claiming that 300 lives had been lost while the administration remained preoccupied with political vendettas.

The opposition staged a walkout during the session, protesting the arrest of Ahmed Khan Bichar and demanding the release of PTI’s founder. They did not return until the session concluded. In response, Chief Whip Rana Arshad accused the opposition of inciting unrest, referencing the May 9 incidents and alleged attacks on martyrs’ monuments. He defended the government’s actions, stating that despite grievances, they had never resorted to violence like the opposition.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Asim Sher Mian raised concerns about unqualified practitioners in the livestock sector, revealing that 161 cases had been registered against illegal artificial insemination providers. Lawmakers also highlighted issues affecting disabled citizens, urging the government to enforce a 3% job quota for them in public and private sectors.

The session saw further disruptions as opposition members returned briefly, chanting slogans before exiting again. Government member Amjad Ali Javed exposed alleged misconduct by traffic wardens, claiming they were filing cases without legal authority. The matter was referred to a committee for investigation.

Due to the lack of quorum, the session was adjourned until July 28. Before the adjournment, prayers were offered for martyrs, flood victims, and the late son of opposition member Waqas Maan. The opposition later staged another walkout after being denied speaking time, prompting Panel Chairman Ghulam Raza to adjourn the session.

