BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-26

PM extends legal, diplomatic support to Dr Aafia

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his government’s commitment to extending all possible legal and diplomatic support to Dr Aafia Siddiqui, the Pakistani neuroscientist currently serving an 86-year prison sentence in the United States.

The assurance was conveyed during a meeting with Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of the incarcerated academic. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif affirmed that the government was actively pursuing the matter and had “not been negligent in any way” regarding Dr Siddiqui’s case.

He further said that a special committee, headed by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, had been constituted to coordinate efforts in the case. The committee will remain in contact with Dr Fauzia Siddiqui and extend the necessary legal and procedural support.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui was arrested in Afghanistan in July 2008, allegedly in possession of sodium cyanide and documents related to large-scale attacks.

According to US prosecutors, she attempted to shoot American personnel during interrogation – an incident that led to her conviction in a New York federal court in 2010 on charges of attempted murder and assault. No terrorism-related charges were filed.

Her family, however, maintains that she was abducted from Karachi in 2003 along with her children and later handed over to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a claim denied by Pakistani authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Azam Nazeer Tarar Dr Fauzia Siddiqui

Comments

200 characters

PM extends legal, diplomatic support to Dr Aafia

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories