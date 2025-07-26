Pakistan’s documented Steel Industryis proud of making Pakistan self-reliantin production of world class steel

Evenin most difficult of situations there is no choicebut to remain hopeful and optimistic in pursuitof good times. This is how challenges could bedefeated and difficulties could be overcome.

To achieve success, it is equally important to learn from pastmistakes and not to repeat the same mistakes again and again. Itis very simple, doable as well as an achievable goal for our countrywhich is blessed with abundance of natural resources, unmatchedhuman talent and hard working youth force.

Whereas we can identify many weak areas like governancerelated issues, inconsistent policies or failure in implementation ofeven when policies were good. However, there is a broad consensusof all of us on one point – Pakistan is one of the most resilientcountries. In our entire history, we have been making mistakesrepeatedly and doing a lot of experiments, still, this countrycontinues its journey.

In some areas we have made remarkable progress like in ourdefence capabilities. In our recent encounter with our arch enemyIndia, Pakistan proved its strength as one of the strongest forces inthe world. After a long time, it was a moment of great pride for eachand every Pakistani when several times bigger adversary was defeatedby the shaheens of our Air Force as well as our armed forces.

However, on the economic front, no doubt we are makingsome progress and moving ahead but we are too slow-moving ininches whereas there is need to leapfrog in miles to catchup withrest of the world. Many countries who started their modest economicand industrial journey just like Pakistan decades ago, have overtaken us in economic and industrial progress. We have beenlistening a lot about the fact that South Korea took Pakistan’ development plan in early 60s. Today, South Korea is one of theleading industrial countries in the world.

Now let’s talk about Vietnam and Bangladesh. Even thesecountries are leaving us much behind. This situation merits serioussoul-searching by all of us and especially those at the helm of affairs.Where we went wrong and what needs to be done. These are thequestions which we need to respond and address seriously, if weare willing to change for the better.

Now let me focus on the state of affairs of long steel sector:

Pakistan’s Steel Industry deploys state of theart technology with lowest carbon emissions

During the last decade, immense investments were made byleading players of steel sector for enhancement of capacity ofdomestic steel industry. Pakistan China Economic Corridor wasthe biggest charm for the large investors. As a result, manyleading players of Pakistan are far ahead in comparison withregional players in terms of deployment of latest technologiesand in efficiency. Due to investments made in acquiring world-class technologies in recent years by large steel producersof documented sector, Pakistan’s steel industry has the lowestemissions. According to recent World Bank report, emissionsintensity of steel production in Pakistan t-CO2/t-steel is farlesser than global benchmark of 2.5 t-CO2/t-steel.

Core challenges confronting documentedsteel industry

At this point in time, Pakistan steel industry has the capacityto meet the entire domestic demand of steel now as well as infuture. However, right now the industry is working at lessthen 50% of its capacity. During the FY 2021, the import ofscrap to Pakistan was around 5 mln MT which is reduced toalmost 50 % in recent years. This is a direct result of demanddestruction which is the mother of the crisis being faced bythe steel industry. The Govt has taken some good measuresin recent budget, however, much more needs to be done tostimulate housing & construction industry, which will helpnot only the steel industry but it will give new life to over 5 downstream industries. Indeed, this single initiative on thepart of the Govt can help in reviving the entire economy ofthe country.

The second biggest challenge facing steel industry ispitching of tax evading informal sector which producessub-standard steel versus those documented & fully compliantplayer who are making payment of all kinds of duties &taxes ethically and produce high quality steel. This situationhas created an unfair competition and has put tax – payingdocumented sector at great disadvantage. So far the Governmenthas not succeeded in taking measures to correct thissituation effectively. As a result, the documented and compliantsteel sector continues to shrink while the informal sectorcontinues to grow. Also, the Government is not givingincentives to fully documented & compliant sector whichindirectly amounts to encouraging the informal economy.

Steel is the backbone of any country’s economy

‘Steel is accorded highest importance world over as it is oneof the basic industries, and it remains one of the most protectedindustries the world over. However, in Pakistan, it remainsas an ignored industry.’ These are the remarks of a Chineseinvestor whose company is the first private sector investmentventure from China to Pakistan.

Apart from many other factors, the key reason thatdespite its importance for economy the steel industry remainsignored is that in Pakistan there are two types of industrialgroups. Group one comprise of the so-called ‘privileged,powerful and successful’ industries who get lion’s share ofthe Govt subsidies and privileges. Due to power and cloutthis group, it is said, their issues get resolved on a singletelephone call. The Second group comprise of all-of-the-restwho keep struggling for survival but fail to get any supportor importance from the Government machinery. This is thestark reality of Pakistan. If we want our industry to progressthis practice must change so that each and every sector ofeconomy gets equal importance and opportunity to runindustry and to succeed on merit.

Substandard steel production and operationsof unregistered mills MUST END!

Mostly produced by unregistered mills / informal sector, over50% construction steel sold in our country is substandard and does not conform to Pakistan Standards. This raisesserious questions on the effectiveness of bodies like PSQCA.Steel is in the category of mandatory list and cannot beproduced by unregistered mills. Pakistan falls underearthquake-prone seismic zone and usage of sub standardsteel at such a large scale amounts to creating national riskfor to future generations.

