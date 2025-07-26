Supplements Print 2025-07-26
Make in Pakistan: Message from Malik Javed Iqbal Chairman, PALSP CEO, Karachi Steels
As Chairman, I proudly affirm our industry’ commitment to supporting Pakistan’s growth.Steel is the backbone of development – poweringinfrastructure, housing and over 45 downstreamindustries.
By producing world class quality steellocally, we reduce import dependence, create jobsand strengthen the economy of our country.Together, we are building a resilient andself-reliant Pakistan.
