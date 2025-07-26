BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
World

Gaza civil defence says Israeli forces kill 28 people

AFP Published 26 Jul, 2025 12:04am

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli military operations killed at least 23 people on Friday across the Palestinian territory, with another five killed in an overnight air strike.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that five people were killed in a strike on Gaza City that hit a school building sheltering Palestinians displaced by the war, now in its 22nd month.

Bassal said five others were killed when an Israeli strike hit a tent used by displaced Palestinians also in Gaza City, in the territory’s north.

The Israeli military said that strike was carried out late Thursday, targeting “a key terrorist in the terrorist organisation”, a group that has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza.

Gaza civil defence says Israeli fire kills 93 aid seekers

According to the civil defence agency, more than a dozen other Palestinians were killed in several strikes in Gaza’s north, centre and south on Friday.

The toll includes at least eight people killed by Israeli fire while waiting to collect humanitarian aid, Bassal said.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not comment on the agency’s reports.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency and other parties.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after a deadly attack by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli campaign has killed 59,676 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

