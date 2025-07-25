Root moves to third in all-time top test run scorer charts as England close on India

MANCHESTER: Joe Root moved to third in the all-time top run scorer charts to help England close in on India’s first innings total on day three of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, the hosts 332-2 at lunch on Friday, trailing the tourists by 26 runs.

Root moved in behind former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in second and Indian great Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the rankings with his unbeaten 63 taking him above South African Jacques Kallis and into third spot in the rankings.

Root and Ollie Pope, who cruised to his 16th Test half century alongside Root, ensured England built on their overnight total of 225-2, given to them by opening pair Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett’s 166-run partnership.

Root’s morning was not without concern, as he survived one leg before wicket appeal before almost being run out when on 22, but he otherwise remained his customary composed self to keep England’s run rate ticking over.

The 34-year-old moved past his 104th score of fifty or more – only Tendulkar has more in Test cricket – as he and Pope upped the ante later in the morning session, with India struggling to even trouble the pair.

Pope will return with Root after lunch on 70, the unbeaten 135-run partnership putting England in a strong position to seal victory in the fourth Test, one that would secure success in the five-match series with one Test to spare.