Louis Vuitton becomes first member under Dubai’s ‘One Freezone Passport’ initiative

Global luxury brand Louis Vuitton has become the first company to leverage Dubai’s ‘One Freezone Passport’ - an initiative aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business across the city’s free zones.

The initiative provides businesses with “seamless access to multiple free zones while maintaining a single licence,” it was announced in a statement.

Louis Vuitton will now maintain its warehouse operations in Jebel Ali Free Zone while establishing its corporate office at One Za’abeel, part of the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone.

“This development highlights the programme’s effectiveness in streamlining business expansion across Dubai’s economic zones,” the government said.

“The streamlined free zone licence expansion process, completed in just five days, showcases Dubai’s efficiency in business setup and operational facilitation,” it added.

“The swift and successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton through this program exemplifies the efficiency and attractiveness of Dubai’s regulatory framework for international businesses.”, said Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary General at Dubai Free Zones Council.

“By enabling businesses to expand seamlessly across our world-class free zones, we are reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a premier investment destination,” he added.

Meanwhile Abdalla Al Banna, Vice President of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC, said the successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton “demonstrates both the calibre of businesses Dubai continues to attract and our commitment to fostering an efficient business environment.”

“The company’s decision to expand operations into DWTC Free Zone from JAFZA reinforces international confidence in Dubai’s business ecosystem.”

He explained that the programme enhances Dubai’s attractiveness for global enterprises by enabling seamless operations across the city’s free zones as it lets companies expand their operational footprint through a “streamlined and fast-paced process.”

The DWTC Free Zone is home to global companies, SMEs innovators, and entrepreneurs across over 40 sectors.