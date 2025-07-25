BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.73%)
BOP 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 81.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.28%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.93%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.13%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
HUBC 152.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
NBP 123.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.43%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
POWER 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 166.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.2%)
PREMA 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
PRL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
SNGP 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
SSGC 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.76%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
TRG 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,284 Increased By 39.9 (0.28%)
BR30 39,899 Increased By 75.6 (0.19%)
KSE100 138,945 Increased By 252.3 (0.18%)
KSE30 42,523 Increased By 108.1 (0.25%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Louis Vuitton becomes first member under Dubai’s ‘One Freezone Passport’ initiative

The initiative provides businesses with 'seamless access to multiple free zones while maintaining a single licence'
BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2025 02:42pm

Global luxury brand Louis Vuitton has become the first company to leverage Dubai’s ‘One Freezone Passport’ - an initiative aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business across the city’s free zones.

The initiative provides businesses with “seamless access to multiple free zones while maintaining a single licence,” it was announced in a statement.

Louis Vuitton will now maintain its warehouse operations in Jebel Ali Free Zone while establishing its corporate office at One Za’abeel, part of the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone.

“This development highlights the programme’s effectiveness in streamlining business expansion across Dubai’s economic zones,” the government said.

“The streamlined free zone licence expansion process, completed in just five days, showcases Dubai’s efficiency in business setup and operational facilitation,” it added.

“The swift and successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton through this program exemplifies the efficiency and attractiveness of Dubai’s regulatory framework for international businesses.”, said Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary General at Dubai Free Zones Council.

“By enabling businesses to expand seamlessly across our world-class free zones, we are reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a premier investment destination,” he added.

Meanwhile Abdalla Al Banna, Vice President of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC, said the successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton “demonstrates both the calibre of businesses Dubai continues to attract and our commitment to fostering an efficient business environment.”

“The company’s decision to expand operations into DWTC Free Zone from JAFZA reinforces international confidence in Dubai’s business ecosystem.”

He explained that the programme enhances Dubai’s attractiveness for global enterprises by enabling seamless operations across the city’s free zones as it lets companies expand their operational footprint through a “streamlined and fast-paced process.”

The DWTC Free Zone is home to global companies, SMEs innovators, and entrepreneurs across over 40 sectors.

uae MENA Dubai Louis Vuitton dubai freezones

Comments

200 characters

Louis Vuitton becomes first member under Dubai’s ‘One Freezone Passport’ initiative

FM Dar arrives in Washington to discuss bilateral trade, economic cooperation

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Lahore court summons PTI founder, issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz

KIBOR declines across short-term tenors amid policy rate cut expectations

Pakistan eyes $850mn annual revenue from Gwadar Port via fisheries, dates

Govt in no way negligent about Dr Aafia, says PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

15 experts appointed, 47 more to follow as govt accelerates technical hiring drive

PM Shehbaz reaffirms government’s commitment to GSP Plus scheme

Read more stories