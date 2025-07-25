BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.73%)
15 experts appointed, 47 more to follow as govt accelerates technical hiring drive

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2025 02:13pm

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) has so far appointed experts to 15 positions, with efforts underway to fill 47 more technical roles across federal departments.

The development came to light during a review meeting held under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on matters related to PPPA on Friday, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Chairing the high-level meeting, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the commitment to institutional reforms, terming them his government’s top priorities.

“We are committed to the agenda of economic digitisation, rightsizing of government institutions, and merit-based appointment of experts in public sector entities,” the PM.

During the meeting, the PPPA briefed the PM on the appointment of technical experts.

The authority informed that so far, appointments have been made for 15 technical expert positions. Whereas, appointments for an additional 47 technical positions are currently underway.

It was informed that 30 candidates have been shortlisted for key positions, including Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), and Managing Directors (MDs) in seven key ministries and departments.

The meeting was told that the initial rounds of interviews for appointments in the Petroleum Division and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission have been completed.

Federal ministries have nominated focal teams to devise strategies regarding investment.

It was learnt that sectoral roadmaps for investment have been prepared for Information Technology & Telecom, Railways, and Tourism. Meanwhile, sectoral frameworks for investment in food security, maritime affairs, minerals, tourism, industry, housing, and energy are in the final stages.

Investment pitch books have been prepared for 18 economic sectors to identify and allocate projects for investment cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers and other senior government officials.

