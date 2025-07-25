BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
BOP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.71%)
DCL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 172.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
FCCL 45.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.59%)
GCIL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.93%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
NBP 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.35%)
PAEL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
POWER 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
PPL 166.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.17%)
PREMA 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
PRL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.15%)
SNGP 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
SSGC 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 56.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,315 Increased By 71.2 (0.5%)
BR30 39,989 Increased By 165.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 139,198 Increased By 505.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 42,587 Increased By 172.5 (0.41%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Venus Williams bows out, Pegula upset at DC Open

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2025 11:57am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Venus Williams’ return to tennis came to an abrupt end in the last 16 of the ATP/WTA DC Open on Thursday, with the veteran American losing to Poland’s Magdalena Frech in straight sets.

The 45-year-old seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, playing this week for the first time in 16 months, had become the oldest woman to win a WTA match in more than two decades with Tuesday’s first round win over Peyton Stearns.

But Williams found the going harder against fifth seed Frech in Thursday’s third round clash, losing 6-2, 6-2 in 1hr 13min.

Williams said she was nonetheless satisfied with her return to competitive tennis.

“I had so much fun,” Williams said. “Not the result I wanted (but) I got to play a lot of matches, definitely a plus. I couldn’t be happier.

“I ran out of gas today unfortunately…Sorry to have fell short. But I know I can play better and I know I will play better,” added Williams, who is due to play in next month’s Cincinnati Open after being handed a wild card into the event.

Frech will face third seed Elena Rybakina in Friday’s quarter-finals.

Frech seized the early initiative with a dominant first set performance, breaking Williams in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead.

The Pole duly held for a 4-2 lead and then broke again when Williams’ serve unraveled in the seventh game.

The American double-faulted twice in quick succession to hand Frech three break points, and she converted the first to go 5-2 up, before holding to close out the set.

Williams was soon in trouble in the second set, blasting a routine smash well beyond the baseline to give Frech two break points in the first game.

Pegula stunned

Frech pounced on that chance to grab the break for a 1-0 lead and then held for 2-0.

Williams held for 2-1 but was unable to threaten on Frech’s serve in the fourth game as the world number 24 took a 3-1 lead.

Frech’s shot variation continued to cause Williams problems in the next game and two wild long forehands from the veteran saw her surrender another break to go 4-1 down.

With the game slipping away, Williams loosened up and began to find her range to break back for 4-2.

The rally was fleeting as Frech broke again in the seventh for a 5-2 lead and then held to seal victory.

In other games on Thursday, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist, upset top seed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to move into a quarter-final meeting with Taylor Townsend on Friday.

Townsend took down sixth seed Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-0.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu continued her impressive run of recent form with a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Japan’s Naomi Osaka and will face Greece’s Maria Sakkari on Friday.

In the men’s draw, fourth seed Ben Shelton moved into the quarter-finals after beating Canadian 15th seed Gabriel Diallo 6-3, 6-2. Shelton will face compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the last eight, the sixth seed defeating ninth-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-4.

Australia’s Alex de Minaur is also into the quarter-finals after downing Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (6/8), 6-4.

Top seed Taylor Fritz also sailed into the last eight with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Matteo Arnaldi.

Venus Williams Pegula DC Open

Comments

200 characters

Venus Williams bows out, Pegula upset at DC Open

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Lahore court summons PTI founder, issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Read more stories