BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
CPHL 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
DCL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
DGKC 172.80 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.96%)
FCCL 46.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.87%)
GCIL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
HUBC 155.00 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.59%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.93 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.51%)
NBP 124.26 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.81%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
POWER 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PREMA 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
PTC 23.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 116.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,329 Increased By 85.4 (0.6%)
BR30 40,130 Increased By 306 (0.77%)
KSE100 139,356 Increased By 663.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 42,624 Increased By 208.6 (0.49%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 08:37am

SURIN: Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery on Friday as their worst fighting in more than a decade stretched for a second day, despite calls from the region and beyond for an immediate ceasefire in an escalating border conflict that has killed at least 15 people.

Thailand’s military reported clashes from before dawn in the Ubon Ratchathani and Surin provinces and said Cambodia had used artillery and Russian-made BM-21 rocket systems.

Authorities said 100,000 people had been evacuated from conflict areas on the Thai side.

“Cambodian forces have conducted sustained bombardment utilising heavy weapons, field artillery, and BM-21 rocket systems,” the Thai military said in a statement. “Thai forces have responded with appropriate supporting fire in accordance with the tactical situation.”

Both sides blamed each other for starting the conflict on Thursday at a disputed border area, which quickly escalated from small arms fire to heavy shelling in at least six locations 209 km (130 miles) apart along a frontier where sovereignty has been disputed for more than a century.

Reuters journalists in Surin province reported hearing intermittent bursts of explosions on Friday, amid a heavy presence of armed Thai soldiers along roads and gas stations in the largely agrarian area.

A Thai military convoy, including around a dozen trucks, armoured vehicles and tanks, cut across provincial roads ringed by paddy fields and moved toward the border.

The fighting erupted on Thursday just hours after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Phnom Penh the previous night and expelled Cambodia’s envoy, in response to a second Thai soldier losing a limb to a landmine that Bangkok alleged had been laid recently by rival troops. Cambodia has dismissed that as baseless.

Death toll rises

The Thai death toll had risen to 14 as of late Thursday, 13 of them civilians, according to the health ministry. It said 46 people were wounded, including 14 soldiers.

Cambodia’s national government has not provided details of any casualties or evacuations of civilians.

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest clashes.

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates

Meth Meas Pheakdey, spokesperson for the provincial administration of Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province, said one civilian had been killed and five were wounded, with 1,500 families evacuated.

Thailand had positioned six F-16 fighter jets on Thursday in a rare combat deployment, one of which was mobilised to strike a Cambodian military target, among measures Cambodia called “reckless and brutal military aggression”.

The United States, a long-time treaty ally of Thailand, called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Thailand and Cambodia are members, said he had spoken to leaders of both countries and urged them to find a peaceful way out.

“I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider this path forward.

Malaysia stands ready to assist and facilitate this process in the spirit of ASEAN unity and shared responsibility,“ he said in a social media post late on Thursday.

Thailand asean Cambodia Thailand Cambodia clash Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery

Comments

200 characters

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

Read more stories