BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
CPHL 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
DCL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
DGKC 172.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.72%)
FCCL 45.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.06%)
GCIL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
HUBC 155.25 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.58%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 82.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
NBP 124.30 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.84%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
POWER 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PREMA 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
PTC 23.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 116.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.37%)
SSGC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,330 Increased By 85.6 (0.6%)
BR30 40,117 Increased By 293.3 (0.74%)
KSE100 139,407 Increased By 714.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 42,644 Increased By 229.1 (0.54%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dip in Asian currencies, outflows likely to keep up pressure on Indian rupee

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 08:31am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open weaker on Friday and trade with a modest depreciation bias amid a dip in its regional peers and lingering pressure from portfolio outflows as investors gird for an upcoming news-heavy week.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open around 86.48-86.50 versus the U.S. dollar, compared with 86.4050 in the previous session.

Asian currencies were down between 0.1% and 0.3%, while the dollar index ticked up to 97.5, as investors braced for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline, a Federal Reserve policy decision, and key U.S. economic data releases, all due next week.

The rupee is expected to trade with a slight downward bias and could test support near 86.70-86.80 in the near term, a trader at a state-run bank said.

While there is “nascent” interbank interest in taking long bets on the rupee, that is largely on the back of the market expecting some positive announcement on U.S.-India trade negotiations, the trader added.

While optimism about U.S. trade deals with China and the European Union has picked up after an agreement with Japan, the prospects of a deal for India ahead of the August 1 deadline have dimmed.

Britain and India signed a free trade agreement on Thursday, with India’s trade minister saying that he remains confident of concluding a trade deal with the U.S. while downplaying the significance of the looming deadline.

“Beyond tariffs and the rush to close the art of the deal, one continuing theme that we see in Asia and many countries outside the U.S. is the acceleration in moves to diversify away from or at least hedge with the U.S.,” MUFG said in a note.

In addition to the wait for a trade agreement with the U.S., foreign portfolio outflows have been a pain point for the rupee with overseas investors pulling out about $500 million from local stocks over July so far.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Dip in Asian currencies, outflows likely to keep up pressure on Indian rupee

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

Read more stories