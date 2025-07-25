BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
DGKC 172.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.9%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.81%)
GCIL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
HUBC 155.20 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.72%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
NBP 124.26 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.81%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
POWER 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PREMA 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
PRL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,330 Increased By 85.6 (0.6%)
BR30 40,117 Increased By 293.3 (0.74%)
KSE100 139,377 Increased By 684.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,627 Increased By 212.3 (0.5%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 08:15am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday, buoyed by optimism over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union and reports of Russian plans to restrict gasoline exports to most countries.

Brent crude futures gained 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.35 a barrel by 0027 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $66.18 per barrel.

Oil settled 1% higher on Thursday, driven by media reports of expected cuts to Russian gasoline exports.

This overshadowed news of Chevron Corp potentially securing U.S. approval to resume production in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to allow limited oil operations in the sanctioned OPEC nation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S. crude inventory draws and hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and the EU for lower tariffs were lifting futures, which fell earlier in the week over fears of a worsening global trade war.

“I am encouraged by the way crude oil held and bounced away from the $65/64 support band this week, which keeps hopes intact of a rebound back towards $70,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed crude inventories fell last week by 3.2 million barrels to 419 million barrels, far exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.

Two European diplomats said on Wednesday that the EU and the U.S. were moving toward a trade deal that could include a 15% U.S. baseline tariff on EU imports and possible exemptions.

That could pave the way for another major trade agreement following a deal with Japan.

Investors will also be turning their focus to upcoming economic data next week from the world’s top two economies and largest oil consumer - factory activity data from China and key U.S. indicators such as inflation, jobs and inventory data.

“It is a big week next week data-wise,” IG’s Sycamore said.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

Read more stories