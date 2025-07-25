BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Print 2025-07-25

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 Jul, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, has announced that the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) will enter its final implementation phase within the next two months.

The Minister made this statement during a meeting with a high-level World Bank delegation, led by Ousmane Dione, the Regional Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The Power Division had earlier informed representatives of nearly a dozen development partners that the commercial operations of CTBCM are expected to begin by the end of September 2025.

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

The long-awaited policy will allow Bulk Power Consumers (BPCs) — those with a demand of 1MW or more — to procure electricity through independent bilateral contracts with competitive suppliers, sources told Business Recorder.

According to the Power Division, the framework for viable open access charges (wheeling) and a transparent mechanism for allocating wheeling quantum are in the final stages of development. The operationalization of the Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) will play a critical role in facilitating CTBCM implementation.

Minister Leghari explained that CTBCM will enable free trade of electricity within the market. Under this model, wheeling charges and other mechanisms are being introduced, while the government’s role will be confined to regulation. He emphasized that the transition will be gradual, guided by a comprehensive strategy to ensure system stability.

During the meeting, Leghari provided the World Bank delegation with a detailed briefing on Pakistan’s energy reforms, including the net metering policy, privatization efforts, regulatory enhancements, and investment opportunities. He underscored that Pakistan’s policy direction is clearly focused on encouraging private sector participation and enhancing transparency, with an open invitation to international investors to join this transformation.

Ousmane Dione welcomed the energy sector reforms and highlighted the critical role of energy in national development. He reaffirmed the World Bank’s continued support for Pakistan, emphasizing its commitment to fostering a sustainable, reliable, and investment-friendly energy system.

The Federal Minister also presented the delegation with a comprehensive booklet detailing ongoing reforms in the energy sector and expressed optimism that the partnership between Pakistan and the World Bank would continue to strengthen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank power sector CTBCM Minister for Power World Bank delegation Awais Leghari World Bank and Pakistan

