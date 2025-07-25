Forex reserves down by $40m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves decreased by $40 million during the last week due to external debt servicing.

According to weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 19.917 billion as of July 18, 2025 down from $19.957 billion as of July 11, 2025.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves declined by $69 million to $14.457 billion due to external debt repayments. In addition, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks increased by $29.4 million to $5.461 billion.

